2 suspects arrested in connection to May double shooting at Miami-Dade IHOP restaurant, deputies say

A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a May 31 double shooting at an IHOP restaurant in Cutler Bay, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have announced that Kelton Abston, 27, and Mari Zelaya, 42, were taken into custody on Wednesday. According to arrest reports, Zelaya and Abston were involved in a verbal argument with two victims inside of the restaurant shortly before 4 a.m.

Kelton Abston, 27, and Mari Zelaya, 42, were arrested in connection to a shooting in May at a Cutler Bay IHOP. Miami-Dade Corrections

During the dispute, Abston allegedly threatened to shoot the victims, left the restaurant, and returned with a firearm. The report says that Abston fired multiple shots, hitting both victims, a man and a woman, in the chest. They were transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

After the shooting, both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Through surveillance footage and witness statements, deputies were able to identify and locate Zelaya and Abston.

The report also notes that police bodycam footage was collected during the investigation. Both suspects were taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK), where they await trial.

Abston is facing charges of attempted felony murder and battery, while Zelaya is charged as an accessory after the fact, also a felony charge.

Zelaya's bond was set at $5000, according to Miami-Dade jail records, while records show that Abston's bond has not been set.

No additional information has been released about the conditions and identities of the victims.