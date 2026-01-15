Watch CBS News
2 people killed, another hospitalized after crash near Broward County intersection, sheriff's office says

Two people are dead and a third person was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Broward County on Thursday night, the sheriff's office said.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received reports of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Northwest 9th Avenue and 40th Street in Oakland Park, prompting deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue to respond.

According to investigators, two of the people involved in the crash were found dead at the scene, while paramedics took the third person to an area hospital for treatment, BSO said. Deputies did not share what condition the third person when they found them.

BSO said Northwest 9th Avenue was shut down in both directions during the course of the investigation.

Detectives with BSO's Traffic Homicide unit were notified and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

