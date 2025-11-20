Doral begins stormwater infrastructure upgrades to reduce flood damage, starting with trench along 29th Street

Doral is taking major steps to reduce floodwater damage in the city.

The city is digging a trench along 79th Avenue as one of five different projects that will upgrade infrastructure in Doral.

Whether it's a video of flooding from last June or a video of a backed-up backroad in November 2023, Doral city officials have documented the flooding impact along 79th Avenue.

Bobby Krell told CBS News Miami it can be hard to navigate.

"Water stands there for weeks, mainly to the east of us and a little to the north," Krell said.

Krell owns Langer Krell Marine Electronics, which is right at the corner of 79th Avenue and 29th Street. His business is next to the new trench being installed by the city to handle floodwater. He is hoping the trench makes rainy conditions more drivable.

"It was a time when we were looking to place our business in a different location in Doral," Krell said. "And driving around it was surprising to see how much water was standing days or weeks after a storm."

"Flooding in this area has been prominent for a significant amount of time," said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga. "I would say more than ten years at this point."

Fraga told CBS News Miami the city got a state grant to pay for this $250,000 project. She said it's part of a five-year plan to improve stormwater infrastructure in different parts of the city, calling the city's current flooding prevention systems dated.

"We are hugely prioritizing 79th avenue and the streets that connect to it," Fraga said.

Krell said that while the flooding often doesn't reach his parking lot, he will be glad it's there the next time a tropical storm hits South Florida.

"When we have the hurricanes each year, that is one of our biggest worries is the flooding because we are prone to it here," Krell said.

Fraga said that the project on 79th Avenue should be done in the spring. After that, she said the next area they'll target is the roads along 114th Avenue and 50th Street.