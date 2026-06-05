Friends, classmates, and South Florida community members mourn mother and daughters killed in Doral murder-suicide

A South Florida community is grieving after authorities say a man fatally stabbed his two young daughters and their mother before taking his own life in a Doral home.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigators said they discovered the bodies late Tuesday after responding to a welfare check at a residence in the Doral Isles neighborhood.

Deputies found Melanie Hyer, her daughters — 11-year-old Savannah and 8-year-old Sienna — and the girls' father, Ryan Whiten, all with stab wounds. Authorities believe Whiten killed the three victims before taking his own life.

Friends, classmates, and teachers gathered Friday evening for a mass at Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic Church in Sweetwater to honor the victims. Many attendees wore white as a symbol of remembrance.

"I don't like to think about the kids suffering when it happened. I just want to ask God for their souls," said Penny, whose daughter went to school with Sienna.

Penny said her child has been leaning on friends as she tries to process the loss. "She's trying to figure out how to process," she said.

Outside the church, Savannah's classmates, accompanied by their parents, shared memories of their friend, describing her as kind, cheerful and supportive.

"I miss her a lot because she was such a good friend," said Miranda, a classmate.

Friends said Savannah loved swimming and spending time with others and was known for her warm personality. "She would never stop smiling. She was always happy," Miranda said.

Maria, another friend, said Savannah often helped others feel included. "If you felt left out, you would go to her, and she would give you advice. She was like the nicest girl at the school," she said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and no motive has been released.