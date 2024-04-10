Doral council to hold emergency meeting on safety after deadly weekend shooting at popular bar

Doral council to hold emergency meeting on safety after weekend shooting at popular bar

Doral council to hold emergency meeting on safety after weekend shooting at popular bar

Doral council to hold emergency meeting on safety after weekend shooting at popular bar

MIAMI - Doral's city council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss a new safety plan following last weekend's deadly shooting at a popular bar.

The agenda said it is imperative for lawmakers to look at their policies concerning times of operations at bars and clubs. The memo for the meeting goes on to say by "implementing appropriate times of operations, the city aims to enhance safety measures and cultivate a secure environment for all individuals within the city."

The discussion comes after a deadly fight broke out in the patio area at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral on Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, George Castellanos, 23, was working security when the fight broke out. He tried to stop it but was shot and killed. He was a father to a 14-month-old daughter.

Officers quickly stepped in and fatally shot the shooter, identified as 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, according to police. During the shooting, seven other people were injured: two women and four men, along with a Doral Police officer who was shot in the leg.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said the city plans to discuss how late businesses should stay open. Castellanos' mother wants more.

"I know the focus is on time and closing earlier and there should be a focus on metal detectors. We should see security guards with jackets to protect them. If my son had one he would be alive because he got shot 2 times," said Janina Castellanos.

"It is important that we look at what are the pros and cons of this, and at this point, we just see that there's, at least in my opinion, there's just not enough pros," said Fraga.

The officer who was shot has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. One of the injured remains in critical condition.

Currently, the city ordinance states that restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m. and entertainment establishments until 2 a.m. The city said the Martini Bar was able to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. because they had received an extension.