Police identify man accused in deadly shooting at CityPlace Doral

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have identified the man they say shot eight people at CityPlace Doral, killing one, before he was fatally shot.

According to police, a fight broke out early Saturday morning in the patio area of the Martini Bar.

When security guard George Alejandro Castellanos tried to intervene, one of those involved in the fight, identified as 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, reportedly pulled a gun and shot him.

The bar's security detail then began to exchange gunfire with Wood, according to police.

"Officers who were working at the commercial establishment at the time immediately responded and there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and the officer. The officer shot and killed the subject. However, the officer also sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity," said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

During the shooting, six other people were injured: two women and four men, along with a Doral Police officer who was shot in the leg.

Two of them were critically injured and transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and HCA Kendall Regional Trauma, respectively. The other five, including the officer, were taken to HCA Kendall.

The Doral officer was later released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The injured have been identified as Lester Williams Gonzalez, Frank Jerez, Yaniris Jerez, Sonia Munoz Torres, Gerard Delaney, police officer Carlos Milan, and a police officer whose name has not been released.

The owners of the Martini Bar provided the following statement to CBS News Miami:

"Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that unfolded at our venue early this morning that took the life of a dedicated security guard and injured several others. Our staff, patrons, and this community are like family to us, and we are completely shaken by this senseless act of violence. We're working diligently to ensure that all those affected by this feel supported in every way possible. We are conducting our own internal investigation, as well as cooperating fully with all authorities. This trauma will be felt deeply by us all for a long time to come, and we are here for our community today, and always."

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said despite the violence, the city is safe.

"While an isolated incident for our city that's generally a safe city, we don't want it to become a common occurrence," she said.

Fraga said the city will discuss on Wednesday how late businesses should be allowed to stay open.

"It is important that we look at what are the pros and cons of this. At this point we just see that there's, at least in my opinion, there's just not enough pros," she said.

