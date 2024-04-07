"Beloved": Parents of 23-year-old security guard shot, killed during CityPlace Doral shooting speak out

DORAL — The security guard who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral early Saturday morning has been identified, CBS News Miami has learned.

George Castellanos died when a dispute between patrons at the venue's patio area around 4 a.m. prompted him to step into action and de-escalate the scene. However, one of those patrons suddenly pulled out a gun, shot and killed him, police said during a press conference later Saturday morning. He was 23.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, Castellanos was known as "Gordo" among loved ones and a "beloved son, brother, father and friend, whose presence left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him." He is survived by his family, including his one-year-old daughter.

"Tragically, George was taken from us far too soon due to an unforeseen and devastating event," the GoFundMe stated. "His infectious smile and uplifting energy had the power to brighten any room he walked into."

Castellanos was expected to graduate from Florida International University in June with a biological science degree and minoring in criminal justice. He was on his way to become a police officer, the GoFundMe noted.

"Sadly, due to circumstances beyond his control, George was unable to realize these aspirations," the fundraising website added.

Several local leaders and law enforcement officers expressed their condolences for Castellanos and his family, and the Martini Bar told CBS News Miami in a statement that they are working with police in their investigation as they mourn with the rest of the Doral community.

After Castellanos was shot, the rest of the Martini Bar's security detail then began to shoot back at the suspect, killing him amid the gunfire. During the shooting, a Doral Police officer along with two women and four men were injured and transported to local hospitals. While the police officer is now at home recovering, two of the bystanders are still hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have yet to identify the gunman.

Tonight, CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor spoke with Castellanos' parents to learn more about their son and his impact on those around him. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.