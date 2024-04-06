2 dead, 7 injured after fight turns into shooting at CityPlace Doral

DORAL — Two people are dead — including a gunman — and seven people were injured after a fight broke out into a shooting at a Miami-Dade shopping center early Saturday morning.

According to police, a dispute between patrons at an establishment in CityPlace Doral prompted a security guard to intervene. Around this time, one of the patrons in the fight suddenly pulled out a gun, shot the security officer and killed them.

As a result, the rest of the establishment's security detail then began to exchange gunfire with the suspect and killed them as well. During the shooting, six other people at the scene were also injured: two women and four men, along with a Doral Police officer who was shot in the leg.

Police said during a news conference just before 8 a.m. that two of them were critically injured and transported to Jackson Trauma and HCA Kendall Regional Trauma, respectively; the other four were said to be in stable condition, though whether they were also hospitalized remains unclear.

Police also said that the police officer shot in the gunfire was a member of the force for four years and applied his tourniquet during the incident. Additionally, police said that they performed mass causality training at the establishment exactly one year ago.

This is a developing news story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.