Eric Trump takes stand at New York fraud trial after Donald Trump Jr. wraps up testimony

Trump family to continue trial testimony Donald Jr. to continue testimony, Eric expected next at Trump civil fraud trial 04:56

Eric Trump has been at his father's side nearly every time former President Donald Trump has attended their family's New York fraud trial over the last month. When Eric Trump was called to testify Thursday, his father was in Texas.

The former president's second-oldest son was called to the stand in the ongoing fraud trial in New York on Thursday after Donald Trump Jr., his brother, wrapped up his own testimony.

Trump Jr. returned for a second day of questioning in the morning, and told the court he is "fine with" banks relying on financial statements that a judge has already determined use fraudulent data. Both Trump sons took the reins of the Trump Organization in 2017 when their father entered the White House.

The judge in the case found the Trumps and their company liable for fraud before the trial began, determining that they inflated Trump's wealth and the value of many properties to obtain favorable deals with banks and insurers. James' office says the Trumps profited by at least $250 million through the scheme.

The trial is proceeding over other allegations related to falsification of business records, conspiracy and insurance fraud, as well as to determine what, if any, penalties the Trumps and their companies will face.

Trump Jr. and his family have denied engaging in fraud. On Thursday, Trump Jr. blamed both his company's own accounting department and an outside firm for any inaccurate information they presented to banks and insurers.

"I'm fine with the bank relying on that information," Trump Jr. said.

The Trump sons are the first of four Trumps who will testify under oath in the civil trial. The former president will testify Monday, and Ivanka Trump is scheduled to appear two days later.

Eric Trump's testimony

Eric Trump sits in court during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Nov. 2, 2023, in Manhattan. JEENAH MOON / Getty Images

On the stand Thursday, Eric Trump professed to have little knowledge of his father's statements of financial conditions, documents that purported to describe Donald Trump's wealth that are the focus of the fraud case.

"I never had anything to do with the statement of financial condition," Eric Trump said.

Earlier in the trial, a witness who worked for an insurance company testified that when she needed to review the financial statements, she was asked to do so in-person at Trump Tower, and could not have a copy.

Eric Trump was shown a 2012 email exchange with a representative of a North Carolina golf club that the Trump Organization was considering buying. The emails referred to an in-person review, with Eric Trump and another company executive, of "a financial statement prepared by a CPA firm reflecting Donald Trump's net worth."

In the email exchange, Eric Trump asked the golf course representative not share Trump family financial information with club members.

"Sorry to be brash but it was not the intent that a summ[a]ry would be circulated to the members. The point of the exercise, and the intent of our conversation, was to give you and the board comfort that our personal financials have been reviewed," Eric Trump wrote.

Still, Eric Trump said he didn't want to "speculate" that the person was referring specifically to a statement of financial condition, reiterating that he wasn't involved with them.

"I don't want to speculate, there are a lot of financial statements created by a lot of CPAs," Eric Trump said.

What Trump Jr. said

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump arrive at New York Supreme Court on Nov. 2, 2023. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Jr.'s work at the family business, where he is an executive vice president, meant he was involved with many of the properties and deals that are a focus of the case, including the financing and development of Trump International Hotel & Tower, Chicago, and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, as well as commercial leasing deals at properties including Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. said he worked in "an all-encompassing developmental role," but also said he couldn't recall much about a key moment in the company's history: when Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer and one of his father's most trusted employees for nearly 50 years, agreed to a $2 million severance earlier this year just before going to jail for fraud.

Trump Jr. ultimately laid the blame for the fraud the company is accused of — the decade-long scheme that enriched the family by more than $250 million, according to James' office — at the feet of Weisselberg and the company's outside accountants.

"I signed off on a document that Mazars prepared with intimate knowledge, and as a trustee I have an obligation to listen to those who are experts, who have an expertise of these things," Trump Jr. said. "So I trust in Allen Weisselberg who is an accountant. I trust Mazars who is a CPA and a big five accounting firm to put together a document of this nature."

"These people had an incredible, intimate knowledge and I relied on them," he added later.

Thursday's testimony began with the attorney general's lawyer asking Trump Jr. about an inquiry from Forbes magazine in March 2017 as the publication was compiling data for its annual list of richest Americans. The first question from Forbes focused on the square footage of the elder Trump's penthouse apartment in Trump Tower, noting that Trump previously told the magazine that it encompassed 33,000 square feet, when in reality it was roughly 11,000 square feet.

The state presented evidence that Trump Jr. passed along the questions to an attorney for the Trump Organization, showing an email from Trump Jr. noting there was an "[i]nsane amount of stuff there." On the stand, Trump Jr. said he did not remember receiving the questions, saying "I have no specific recollection of doing anything with [the email]."

One week later, Trump Jr. signed off a statement of financial condition that said the penthouse was 30,000 square feet, valuing it at $10,900 per square foot, for a total of $327 million.

Trump Jr. reiterated his earlier testimony and said he relied on the company's accountants to vouch for the accuracy of the statements.

"I relied on Mazars and our accounting team to tell me what is accurate in regards to accounting. That's why we have accountants," he said.

Even now, after the company has been found liable for fraud, Trump Jr. said he stands by the statements and his certification of them. Asked if he intended for banks to rely on those statements when negotiating loan terms, Trump Jr. doubled down on being "fine" with it.

"I don't know that I intended them to do anything, I'm fine with signing off on it. It's not as simple as yes or no," Trump Jr. said.

The defendants have all denied wrongdoing in the case, and the Trumps have all accused James — an elected Democratic official — of pursuing them for political gain.

In the lawsuit against the Trumps and their company, the state is seeking $250 million and sanctions designed to limit their ability to do business in New York, including permanently barring Donald Trump, Trump Jr. and Eric Trump from serving as an officer or director in any business in the state.