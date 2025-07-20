Real estate mogul Don Soffer, developer of Florida's Aventura Mall and city's "godfather," dies at 92

Don Soffer, a real estate mogul best known as the developer of Florida's Aventura Mall and often credited as the city's "godfather," has died, CBS News Miami has learned. He was 92.

The Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center (ATJC), a Miami-Dade County synagogue founded by Soffer, announced his death on social media Sunday.

"Your love and support mean so much to his family during this difficult time," ATJC said.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, the City of Aventura said it's mourning Soffer's death, calling him a "visionary developer and philanthropist whose leadership and foresight transformed South Florida swamplands into the thriving, vibrant community we proudly call home."

"Mr. Soffer's legacy is etched into the very foundation of Aventura," the city said. "His development of what would become the city's heart-from Aventura Mall to residential communities and the Turnberry golf course and brand-laid the groundwork for Aventura's incorporation in 1995. Without his vision, the City of Aventura would not exist as we know it today."

The city continued, saying that Soffer was not only a builder in the traditional sense of the word, but also a "builder of community," where his commitment to excellence, innovation and public-private collaboration helped turn Aventura into "a model city that continues to grow and flourish," and that it's proud to have its high school bear his name.

"Though Don Soffer never held a formal title in Aventura's government, he was, in every sense, the godfather of the city," the City of Aventura said.

Aventura ended its statement by extending its condolences to the Soffer family and his other loved ones, saying his contributions "will continue to shape our community for generations to come."

"His name will forever be synonymous with [the City of Aventura] he helped bring to life," the city concluded. "May his memory be a blessing."

Early life and education

Born on Sept. 20, 1932, Donald M. Soffer was born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania — about 12 miles outside Pittsburgh. In 1955, he graduated from Brandeis University on a football scholarship with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.

After graduation, he returned to Pittsburgh and went into construction and real estate with his father, Harry, to develop suburban shopping centers.

"Aventura," the Florida adventure

In 1967, Soffer co-led a groundbreaking deal to acquire 785 acres of swampland in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where he and his business partners would go on to create what is now the City of Aventura, building everything from high-rises and golf resorts to libraries, fire stations, and the iconic Aventura Mall — one of the largest malls in the United States.

According to a January 2012 Biscayne Times article, local author and historian Seth Bramson said Soffer came up with the city's name after telling his father that developing it would be an "adventure," as "Aventura" means just that in Spanish.

Ten years later, Soffer founded Turnberry Associates and expanded his footprint with other real estate projects like Turnberry Isle Resort and the purchase and restoration of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Turnberry is currently led by his daughter Jackie Soffer, who used to lead it her brother Jeffrey as co-CEOs before they split in 2019. Jeffrey Soffer currently leads Fontainebleau Development, which includes the Miami Beach location and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Many people in South Florida often credit him as the city's "founder."

"Without him, there would not be a City of Aventura," former mayor Jeff Perlow told Biscayne Times.

"Soffer's visionary acumen is responsible for the community of Aventura," according to ATJC's About Us page.

Outside of construction and real estate, Soffer was a major philanthropist, donating $15 million to Brandeis University and supporting numerous causes in education and the arts.

His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 21, at 10 a.m. in the Harry & Ida Soffer Sanctuary at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center on 20400 NE 30th Ave in Aventura.