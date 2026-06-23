Fiery, fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of Don Shula Expressway in southwest Miami-Dade

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a fiery crash with a truck on the Don Shula Expressway in southwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that a white Mercedes coupe was headed south on SR 847 (Don Shula Expressway), near Southwest 104th Street when it crashed into the back of a truck.

A large fire broke out after the crash, and investigators said that the driver of the Mercedes, who was only identified as an adult Hispanic male, died at the scene.

The fiery crash forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the roadway, and drivers were being asked to seek an alternate route.

Heavy delays were reported behind the crash, and delays also started to build in the northbound lanes near the scene.

"So, getting into Kendall northbound is going to be slow, and southbound is totally closed," CBS News Maimi's Austin Carter said on Tuesday morning.

Carter advised drivers in the area to take the Florida's Turnpike to get around the crash until the scene is cleared.

No other information was released.