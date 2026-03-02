South Florida native, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder dies in Tesla crash, officials say

Colorado quarterback and South Florida native Dominiq Ponder died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash, police said.

He was 23.

Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla when he lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The car struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene in Boulder County. Police said a preliminary investigation "shows that speed is suspected as a factor."

Ponder played in two games for the Buffaloes last season, going 0-for-1 passing and carrying the ball twice for a loss of 4 yards. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring.

The Buffs were slated to begin spring practice on Monday.

"God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones," Colorado coach Deion Sanders posted on X. "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let's pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you're receiving a good 1."

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion reposted Sanders' statement and called Ponder a joy to be around and coach.

"Getting that call from his dad today didn't feel real," Marion posted. "Love you Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our qb room!"

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo said Ponder "epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike." The athletic department said it would make counseling resources available to players and staff.

Fellow Colorado quarterback Colton Allen also paid tribute to Ponder on Instagram.

"Dom, you were a blessing to so many people," Allen wrote. "You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I'm grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I'll carry those with me for the rest of my life."

The Big 12 Conference extended its condolences in a post on X.

___

