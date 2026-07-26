Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff at Fort Lauderdale Airbnb, police say

A man accused of battering his girlfriend inside a Fort Lauderdale Airbnb was arrested Sunday after an hours-long standoff with police, which prompted a SWAT response and negotiations, officials say.

Ft. Lauderdale police officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Northeast 16th Terrace after an adult woman called for help, according to authorities.

When help arrived, investigators determined the woman had allegedly been battered by her boyfriend. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Andrew Green.

Police said Green refused to come out of the Airbnb when officers attempted to make contact with him. Investigators also noted that one of Green's juvenile children remained inside the home, while another child left the residence earlier.

Because a minor was inside and Green refused officers' commands to surrender, Ft. Lauderdale Police activated Its SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

After a long standoff, the child exited the home unharmed, police said. Green, however, refused to leave the residence.

SWAT officers eventually deployed "an aerosol irritant" into the Airbnb, forcing Green to exit. He was taken Into custody without further Incident.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

Green was arrested and booked Into jail. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.