Dolphins sign ex-Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, more defensive pieces

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins added several new additions Monday, signing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, as well as, defensive tackles Benito Jones and Jonathan Harris.

The Dolphins also re-signed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

Driscoll started 17 games over four seasons with the Eagles — eight have come at right tackle, eight at right guard and one at left tackle. A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2020, Driscoll has appeared in four postseason games and helped the Eagles win the NFC Championship in 2022.

Jones is returning to a Dolphins team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played six games with the Dolphins in 2020 and spent the 2021 season on Miami's practice squad. Jones spent the past two seasons in Detroit. He has 44 career tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with Chicago in 2019. He played two games with the Bears that season but has spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos (2019-2023). Harris has 81 career tackles and a sack in 33 NFL appearances, which includes nine starts.

Wynn started seven games for the Dolphins last season before going on injured reserve with a quad injury. He was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2018 and spent five seasons in New England before signing a one-year deal with Miami in 2023.