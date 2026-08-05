Dolphins, Hurricanes open preseason with optimism as 2026 football season nears

Football season is back in South Florida as both the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes have opened training camp, giving fans an early look at teams hoping to contend in the NFL and college football this fall.

Practices are ramping up this week, with players competing for starting jobs and coaches beginning to evaluate rosters ahead of the season openers.

Miami Dolphins preparing for first preseason game

The Dolphins are several practices into training camp in Miami Gardens, where the intensity increased with the team's first padded workouts. Coaches have emphasized competition across the roster as veterans and newcomers battle for playing time ahead of the preseason.

Miami opens its preseason on Aug. 14 against the Washington Commanders before returning home for games against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. Fans will also have opportunities to attend several remaining open training camp practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex and Hard Rock Stadium in the coming weeks.

Miami Hurricanes begin camp with high expectations

The Hurricanes officially opened preseason camp this week under head coach Mario Cristobal as preparations begin for the 2026 college football season. Miami enters the year with high expectations after last season's run and is focused on settling key position battles, including quarterback, while installing its game plan for the opener.

Miami will open the regular season on Sept. 4 at Stanford before returning to Hard Rock Stadium for its home opener against Florida A&M on Sept. 10. The Hurricanes' first week of camp includes multiple practices as the coaching staff evaluates the roster before the season begins.