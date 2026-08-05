Miami Hurricanes Photos: Canes open camp ahead of college football season Add CBS News on Google

CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3525 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3550 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3572 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3585 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3587 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3595 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3604 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3612 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3614 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3631 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3637 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3643 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3648 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3649 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3672 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3680 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3698 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3706 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3725 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3734 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3759 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3776 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3797 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3808 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3817 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.

5g6a3820 CBS News Miami See the best photos as the Miami Hurricanes begin preseason camp and prepare for the 2026 college football season.