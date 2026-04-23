Miami Dolphins choose OT Kadyn Proctor and CB Chris Johnson in 1st round of NFL draft as part of rebuild

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor 12th overall, then traded up to pick San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson at No. 27 on Thursday night in the NFL draft as they begin their rebuild under new coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

It was a busy night for the Dolphins, who were originally slated to pick at No. 11 before making a trade with Dallas, which moved up a spot to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Miami, in return, received picks 12, 177 and 180.

The Dolphins then traded up from pick 30 to San Francisco's turn at 27. Miami also traded pick No. 90 to the 49ers in exchange for No. 138.

The Dolphins have needs all over their roster, but it's not surprising that Sullivan is beginning in the trenches with Proctor to bolster Miami's run-blocking for Pro Bowl receiver De'Von Achane and add protection for new quarterback Malik Willis — a signal of change for a team that had previously been built around the speed and flash of its skills players.

Miami then addressed its porous secondary with Johnson, who was a two-year starter at San Diego State with six interceptions — including two returned for scores — 3 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack.

"I just don't even know what to say," Proctor said in a television interview. "I'm at a loss for words. I just appreciate the Dolphins for giving me an opportunity to go down there and play. I'm (going to) go play my (butt) off."

Miami had 10 games of 120-plus rushing yards in 2025, tied for sixth-most in the NFL, behind Achane, who led the league with 5.7 yards per carry.

"It's going to feel so good, man, knowing that you're blocking for a guy that makes your job so easy," Proctor said. "He's going to make plays. He's a great running back, fast as hell. I can't wait to block for him."

Proctor started immediately at left tackle as a freshman and allowed just two sacks in his three seasons at Alabama. His combination of size — he's 6-foot-7, 352 pounds — and athleticism will provide Miami a needed cornerstone piece to build the offensive line with ascending left tackle Patrick Paul and veteran center Aaron Brewer.

Proctor primarily played left tackle in college, but many draft scouts believe he can be a solid guard. The 20-year-old said he's willing to play either position.

If anything, the Dolphins are getting a willing ball-carrier in Proctor, who had five runs for 16 yards in college.

"It's really just about the trust factor," Proctor said. "I go out there, and I just try to handle my business. I'll play guard, tackle, center, wide receiver — If it means going out there and helping my team win, I'm going to do it."

The Dolphins have had back-to-back losing seasons, finishing 7-10 in 2025 and ensuring that their 25-year playoff-win drought — the longest such streak in the NFL — would continue. Longtime general manager Chris Grier was fired midseason and coach Mike McDaniel was let go a few days after concluding his second straight losing season.

Sullivan was hired in January and brought with him a promise to rebuild Miami's fractured franchise in a similar way the the Packers' model — to rely on the draft to find and develop their own talent to build their franchise around.

Sullivan has a handful of additional selections to use this weekend as he begins implementing his vision, including pick No. 30.