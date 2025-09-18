Dolphins fall short in Buffalo 31-21, as late interception ends comeback bid

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and Terrel Bernard intercepted Tua Tagovailoa with three minutes left to secure the Buffalo Bills' 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

James Cook had 108 yards rushing and a 2-yard TD as the Bills (3-0) continued their dominance of Miami. Buffalo has won seven straight and 14 of the past 15, including playoffs, against its AFC East rival.

Miscues and a lack of discipline continued to hurt the Dolphins (0-3). Their worst start since 2019 will lead to more questions about coach Mike McDaniels' job security.

The Dolphins, who reached the playoffs in each of McDaniel's first two seasons, dropped to 8-13 since a wild-card loss to Kansas City in 2023.

Allen finished 22 of 28 for 213 yards and improved his record to 14-2 over Miami, with 43 TD passes in those games. Buffalo has won 10 straight home meetings with the Dolphins in a run spanning Bills coach Sean McDermott's nine-year career.

Bernard's interception came with Miami trailing 28-21 and threatening to tie it. The Dolphins had a first down at the Buffalo 21 when Bernard jumped a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle. It was the game's only turnover and a critical play for a Bills defense that had struggled to get Miami off the field. The Dolphins converted 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.

Matt Prater sealed the win on Buffalo's next possession by hitting a 48-yard field goal. He pushed a 39-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa finished 23 of 34 for 146 yards with touchdown passes to Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Ollie Gordon scored on a 2-yard run.

Injuries

Dolphins: CB Jason Marshall hurt his hamstring in the second quarter and did not return. ... The Dolphins elevated kicker Riley Patterson from the practice squad for a season-maximum third time, which means Miami must decide whether to cut him or sign him to the active roster. He's filling in for Jason Sanders, who's on injured reserve with a hip injury and isn't eligible to return until Week 5.

Bills: CB Taron Johnson returned after missing one game with a quadriceps injury.

Up next

Dolphins: Host the AFC East rival New York Jets in a Monday night game on Sept. 29.

Bills: Continue their three-game homestand against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28.