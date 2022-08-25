Dolphins cancel practice due to "non-Covid illness"

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday morning that practice had been canceled and that the team would be meeting virtually, out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.

Coach Mike McDaniel said, "People have stomach bugs and when there is an accumulation of those in one night, you don't want them to spread."

McDaniel held a press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here is what McDaniel had to say about the stomach bug affecting some players:

"So yeah, that was kind of a unique curveball early this morning. It was just an accumulation of some players having a stomach bug that we don't really know totally where it was coming from and we're just trying to be overly cautious so that we didn't further affect players on the team, as well as we had to think of the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles as well. We couldn't, in good conscience, just move forward and try to limit reps in practice. We just wanted to make sure that – really, it all comes down to wanting to be able to fully play the preseason game as planned. So the best way to do that with the unknowns were to just keep everyone away from each other because clearly it's some sort of contagious. But it appears to be the normal symptoms that I'll allow you to detail if you'd like of stomach bugs."

"There's more than a couple players. So it's not half the team by any stretch, but that's what I was trying to prevent, is I didn't want to have half the team drained out from a stomach bug, fight through the heat and then have depleted performance in the preseason game because for a lot of guys, it's the most important game of their career, and I hold a strong amount of value to that and didn't want to compromise that in any way."