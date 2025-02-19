Eastbound Dolphin Expressway lanes near I-95 closed for overhead bridge support structure inspection, FDOT says

MIAMI — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Dolphin Expressway's eastbound lanes to inspect an overhead bridge support structure west of Interstate 95.

FDOT, in collaboration with engineering and infrastructure specialists, closed eastbound State Road 836 (Dolphin) at Northwest 17th Avenue and is urging drivers to use alternative routes and allow extra travel time during the inspection.

FDOT did not say when the lanes will reopen or provide further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the emergency closures.

If your commute involves going east on Dolphin, FDOT said drivers should use the following detour driving instructions until further notice:

Exit at Northwest 17th Avenue, then continue south across Northwest 7th Street

Turn left at Southwest 1st Street and continue east

Turn right at South Miami Avenue

Turn right to access the I-95 North and South ramps

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on Southwest 1st Street and turn left on Biscayne to connect to the MacArthur entry ramp on Northeast 11th Terrace, FDOT said.

FDOT added that drivers on Northwest 12th Avenue wanting to access eastbound Dolphin, I-95, Biscayne and the MacArthur can continue south on 12th Avenue, turn left at Southwest 1st Street and then follow the aforementioned detours.