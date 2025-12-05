Dogs abandoned with furniture rescued in Miami's Redland

Two dogs found abandoned with discarded furniture are in the care of the rescue organization Pet Orphans Miami in the Redland.

Jessica Longa says she spotted the two animals Thursday morning along SW 304th Street, a street she travels every day.

"The dogs and furniture showed up at the same time," she said.

Rescuer often encounters stray animals

Longa says she encounters stray dogs nearly every day and tries to get them back to their owners or to a rescue organization.

"A dog is not disposable," she said.

Founder recalls decades of rescue work

"They are scared. It's like you drop a kid off. You get lost and scared," said Susan Scheinhaus, who founded Pet Orphans Miami nearly 40 years ago.

Pet Orphans is caring for the dogs.

Plans for adoption underway

They plan to have the dogs spayed and neutered and put them up for adoption.

"They are nervous but in two days they will be different dogs," Scheinhaus said.

How to help or adopt

If you would like to help or are interested in adoption, contact: