Watch CBS News
Around the Nation

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in Georgia

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live


    DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"We were getting ready to share a sandwich and we heard the gunshots and I shot up but he said stay down, stay down," said neighbor Deana.

Police say the victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and once she arrived at the hospital, doctors took over her care and had to deliver the baby. They say both the mother and the baby are in critical condition.

"My reaction was I'm blown away. I′m surprised and I'm shocked and I'm very sick to my stomach," said Deana.

DeKalb Police continue to investigate.


CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.