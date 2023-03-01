Man sets world record visiting Disneyland nearly 3,000 days in a row

Rare Disneyland items up for sale One-of-a-kind Disneyland items up for auction 05:01

Jeff Reitz loves Disneyland – a lot. He went to the California theme park every single day for 8 years, 3 months and 13 days, making him the record holder for most consecutive visits to the park, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reitz, 50, started his journey in 2012. After going to the park in Anaheim 366 days in a row – every day for a year, plus leap day – Disneyland gave him a certificate for Honorary Citizenship.

He kept going. After his second year visiting the park, Disney gave him dinner as a reward.

He kept going. In 2017, after going 2,000 days in a row, Disney rewarded him with a backpack.

He kept going. And in 2020, he had gone to Disneyland 2,995 days in a row. He was just shy of 3,000 days, but the global COVID-19 pandemic forced Disneyland and many other institutions to temporarily shut their doors to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On March 14, 2020, Jeff Reitz had gone to Disneyland 2,995 days in a row – setting a world record. Jeff Reitz

He didn't have a nice round number like 3,000 – but he did have a record, which Guinness announced last month.

Reitz said with a full-time job, he had to make sure he could fit daily Disneyland trips into his schedule. He visited the park with others, but sometimes alone, and while sometimes he visited attractions – Matterhorn Bobsleds being his favorite ride – other days he stuck to one section. He also liked taking photos.

After all of those trips, Reitz became somewhat of a local celebrity in the park. He was often stopped for photos, and his own Instagram account, where he chronicled his trips, gained nearly 28,000 followers.

On March 14, the date of his 2,995th visit, Reitz posted a photo with Disneyland executive Rebecca Campbell, who he met up with in the park.

Two days later, he posted outside the main gate of the park, as Disney was closing due to the pandemic. "Not sure when I'll be back," he said. "Tonight, or today, is the last day, even for Downtown Disney, it sounds."

His next post wasn't until July 17, 2020. The park's reopening was postponed, but he was able to visit Downtown Disney, a dining and shopping area near the park.

Reitz returned in January for a photoshoot to acknowledge his record and he is planning a visit as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, according to Guinness.

"I have not set a return date yet, but now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it — inside Disneyland," he said.

CBS News has reached out to Reitz and is awaiting response.