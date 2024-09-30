Diesel, Zoo Miami's ambassador cheetah, dies from severe kidney disease

MIAMI - Diesel, Zoo Miami's ambassador cheetah, has died, the zoo announced on Monday. He was 12 years old.

According to Zoo Miami, Diesel had "extreme lethargy" and a loss of appetite lasting several days. The zoo's Animal Health Team performed a blood test. Results showed that there was "a significant increase in Diesel's kidney values," according to the zoo.

Diesel was given fluids and medications in hopes of bringing down those numbers to normal levels. Unfortunately, his condition worsened despite this therapy.

Diesel at Zoo Miami. Zoo Miami

"With evident renal failure and no real hope of recovery due to his advanced age (a cheetah's normal lifespan under human care is 12-15 years), the very difficult decision was made to euthanize him on Saturday," according to a statement from the zoo.

A necropsy confirmed that Diesel was indeed suffering from severe kidney disease and had multiple masses, indicative of cancer, throughout his liver and adrenal gland.

In November 2012, Diesel and his brother, Koda, arrived at Zoo Miami from the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Center in South Africa. Both were born under human care as part of the most successful captive breeding program in Southern Africa. They were specifically chosen to be part of Zoo Miami's Cheetah Ambassador Program.

"As ambassadors, they made countless appearances both on and off zoo grounds to help inspire an appreciation for these amazing animals as well as the need to protect them," according to the zoo.