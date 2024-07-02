Sports analyst, former Detroit Tiger Craig Monroe accused of sex abuse in Florida

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Sports analyst and former Detroit Tiger Craig Monroe is under investigation following sex abuse allegations in Florida, according to redacted police records from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The records redacted specific details on the alleged abuse that occurred between 2001 and 2007 but show that the sheriff's office received a call on June 12, 2024, about an alleged sex crime in Port Charlotte, Florida. The sheriff's office confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.

In response to the investigation, Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers issued a joint statement stating that Monroe is not on their broadcast schedule.

"Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social-media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule, and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe," read the statement.

Monroe's attorney, Michael Manley issued the following statement:

"Craig Monroe did not dignify these horrifying, and false allegations when they appeared on various social media sites. Now that mainstream media has chosen to report this inaccurate information, Craig has no choice but to vehemently deny these claims. We will cooperate with law enforcement and are confident that once this case is fully investigated, Craig will be cleared of any wrongdoing. "Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct. He and his family are shocked by these allegations and offer his accuser forgiveness and grace. We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations."

The former Tiger started his MLB career with the Texas Rangers in 2001 before moving to Detroit for five seasons in 2002. He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Monroe previously served as a studio analyst for Bally Sports Detroit before taking over primary analyst duties during the 2023 season.