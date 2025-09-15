DeSantis to decide fate of Palmetto Bay Councilman Steve Cody after controversial post on Charlie Kirk

The fate of an embattled Palmetto Bay councilman now rests with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the council voted 4–1 Monday to remove him following backlash over a social media post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The majority vote came after a heated meeting in which dozens of residents, along with the mayor and other council members, called on Steve Cody to resign. Cody cast the only "no" vote and later told reporters he would not step down.

Residents condemn remarks

It was standing room only inside the Palmetto Bay City Council chambers as residents lined up to denounce Cody's remarks.

"He shouldn't be here at all," one resident said.

Another told the council, "If you want to know how bad the situation is, Google any words in that sign right there about Palmetto Bay, and you'll see it, it's overwhelming the shame that has been brought on to our community by a single man."

The outrage centered on a Facebook post Cody made after Kirk's assassination. The post read:

"Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

Cody later deleted the post and issued an apology to the Kirk family, but many residents rejected it.

"You want to apologize for those who may have been offended especially the family and the friends. Charlie Kirk is a friend of mine and I don't accept your apology," one speaker said.

Another resident added, "I always tell my 18-year-old and my 14-year-old what you write on the internet lives forever, and me being an adult and knowing that at 43 years old, telling my children that to teach them and for you to be older than me and not know that is very reckless."

Mayor and council demand resignation

Mayor Karyn Cunningham said she brought forward a measure to both censure Cody and request his resignation.

"I have an item coming this evening to ask for the resignation of Councilmember Steve Cody and also as a censure showing our disapproval of the actions of the posting that he did on the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Cunningham said.

After the council's 4–1 vote, Cody stood firm.

"I'm not going to resign because the statement that I made on my personal Facebook page was not a statement of policy by me as a member of this body," Cody said.

Decision moves to governor

Though the council voted to remove Cody, it cannot do so without his resignation. The measure will now head to DeSantis' office, where the governor will ultimately decide whether Cody stays or goes.