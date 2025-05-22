DeSantis signs school safety bill, adds changes made since 2018 Parkland shooting

A bill that addresses a series of school safety issues, including training for school security guards, has been signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This spring, the House and Senate unanimously passed the bill. It adds to safety changes made since the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

"Every year, we are incorporating lessons learned and looking for improvements," Republican Senator Danny Burgess, who sponsored the bill, said. "Florida families expect us to get this right. We can't, and we won't let them down."

As an example, the bill requires that training of school security guards be conducted by sheriffs or approved by sheriffs. As another example, the bill makes changes to requirements about perimeter and door security at schools.

DeSantis signed the measure, which will take effect July 1, during an appearance in Winter Haven.