DeSantis seeks to avoid repeat of Copa America chaos with new trespassing law

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed eight bills, including a trespassing measure that takes aim at unruly sports fans and a bill that will allow wine to be sold in more containers.

The trespassing bill (HB 1447) includes third-degree felony charges for people who, without authorization, enter or remain in ticketed events of more than 5,000 people.

The law, which took effect immediately, was crafted in response to the 2024 Copa America final, an international soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens that was delayed nearly 90 minutes as thousands of fans without tickets rushed past security.

The wine bill (SB 578), which will take effect July 1, will allow the sale of wine in any container of 5.16 gallons. Current law limits such 5.16-gallon sales to reusable containers.