Gov. DeSantis introduces Abraham Lincoln statue in Central Florida as part of state's celebrations for America250

Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in The Villages as part of Florida's ongoing effort to mark the nation's 250th anniversary on Tuesday.

DeSantis acknowledged that the 16th president didn't have a "direct" impact on Florida in terms of appearances, but "we felt that it was important because of kind of what he stood for," DeSantis said.

Lincoln led the U.S. through the American Civil War, where Florida was part of the Confederacy, and played a major role in the abolition of slavery.

"He's really an example of being able to persevere and overcome a lot of obstacles that are put in your way," DeSantis said.

DeSantis has been highlighting Florida's approach to the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence through statues of Founding Fathers and other noted Americans.

DeSantis previously brought statues of President George Washington to the state Capitol and Washington County, a statue of President Thomas Jefferson to Jefferson County, President James Monroe to the Florida Keys in Monroe County, Alexander Hamilton to Hamilton County, and a statue of Benjamin Franklin to Franklin County. Other statues unveiled as part of the American 250 effort include President Ronald Reagan at Florida International University, President Calvin Coolidge to Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales and abolitionist Frederick Douglass in St. Augustine.

DeSantis said the statue erections will continue throughout the year, with plans for President Andrew Jackson and Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de Leon, who is credited with leading the first European expedition to Florida.