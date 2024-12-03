Derek Jeter pop art exhibit makes South Florida debut at Art Miami

MIAMI - A pop art exhibit honoring legendary baseball icon Derek Jeter will take center stage at Art Miami, running Dec. 3-8.

Created by renowned artist Russell Young, the collection captures defining moments from the five-time World Series champion's career with the New York Yankees.

The exhibit, which debuted Oct. 24 at Taglialatella Galleries in New York, features signature pieces celebrating Jeter's career, including his iconic jump throw and his first-pitch home run against the Mets during the World Series.

Art Miami attendees will have the opportunity to see Young's distinctive diamond-dust screen prints up close.

Young, known for his depictions of A-list celebrities, explained his unique artistic process with a touch of humor.

"We create a screen print, and then diamond dust is applied on top," Young said. "People always ask me how I do it? I always say Tinkerbell does it for me."

A portion of the proceeds from the collection will benefit Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation, which he launched in 1996 to help prevent drug and alcohol abuse among young people, as well as the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

"Turn 2 has now given back north of $40 million," Jeter said. "It's something that's near and dear to my heart, my family's heart."

For Jeter, a Miami resident for the past eight years, the exhibit's Art Miami debut represents more than just an artistic celebration.

"Miami is home now," Jeter said. "They've welcomed me with open arms since we came down here. This is where we spend our time. We have four young ones who grew up here, and we're not going anywhere."

This exhibit blends sports history with artistic innovation in support of causes that reflect Jeter's enduring legacy both on and off the field.