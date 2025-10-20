Watch CBS News
Deputies respond to armed robbery, possible barricade situation in Central Broward, BSO says

Deputies responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon in unincorporated Central Broward and are investigating a possible barricade situation nearby, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court.

Deputies made contact with the victim, who told investigators two unknown individuals robbed him while armed with a weapon.

Deputies were informed the suspects might be barricaded in a nearby residence, the sheriff's office said.

Units remained on scene attempting to make contact.

Detectives with the agency's Robbery Unit are investigating the ongoing incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

