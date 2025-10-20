Deputies respond to armed robbery, possible barricade situation in Central Broward, BSO says

Deputies responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon in unincorporated Central Broward and are investigating a possible barricade situation nearby, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court.

Deputies made contact with the victim, who told investigators two unknown individuals robbed him while armed with a weapon.

Deputies were informed the suspects might be barricaded in a nearby residence, the sheriff's office said.

Units remained on scene attempting to make contact.

Detectives with the agency's Robbery Unit are investigating the ongoing incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.