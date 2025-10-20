Deputies respond to armed robbery, possible barricade situation in Central Broward, BSO says
Deputies responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon in unincorporated Central Broward and are investigating a possible barricade situation nearby, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court.
Deputies made contact with the victim, who told investigators two unknown individuals robbed him while armed with a weapon.
Deputies were informed the suspects might be barricaded in a nearby residence, the sheriff's office said.
Units remained on scene attempting to make contact.
Detectives with the agency's Robbery Unit are investigating the ongoing incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.