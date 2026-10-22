Meet DeMarcus DeRoche, Cardinal Gibbons tight end and Nat Moore Trophy contender

Cardinal Gibbons High School senior DeMarcus DeRoche has emerged as one of South Florida's top football prospects, earning a scholarship to play for the Miami Hurricanes while pursuing a bigger goal: making his family proud.

The 6-foot-5, four-star tight end is a contender for the Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes outstanding high school football players in South Florida.

After moving from Key West following his freshman year, DeRoche quickly made an impression at Cardinal Gibbons, where his game continued to improve against tougher competition.

"I loved football all my life. It has helped me get away from all my problems," DeRoche told CBS News Miami's Jake Gadon.

For DeRoche, football is more than a sport. It's an escape from life's challenges and an opportunity to build a better future for his family.

Raised by a single mother alongside three siblings, DeRoche said his biggest motivation comes from home.

"My family and my mother. She has always been strong. And I want to help her," he said.

DeRoche also hopes his success on and off the field will inspire his younger siblings, TJ, Kalea and Cashton.

"TJ, Kalea, Cashton, I want to be a good role model for them too," he said. "For them to say DeMarcus did do this and didn't do this. Just to make smart decisions."

His character has also made an impression on those around him.

"He is very mature, way beyond his years. He is overall a great person outside of football," a coach said.

With his college future set at the University of Miami, DeRoche is looking forward to representing his hometown as a Hurricane.

But before taking the next step in his football career, he has another goal in mind: winning the Nat Moore Trophy.

For DeRoche, the honor would mean more than individual recognition. It would be another opportunity to thank the person who has supported him throughout his journey.

"I know it would make my mom proud," he said. "She would 100% cry."

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.