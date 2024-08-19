Diamondbacks top Marlins 9-6

Rookie Adrian Del Castillo hit his first career grand slam and drove in six runs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 9-6 on Monday night.

The Miami native homered for the third time since he was brought up from the minors on Aug. 6. Del Castillo, who played collegiately at the University of Miami, also hit a two-run single and had his first career stolen base. He is hitting .333 with 14 RBIs in nine games with Arizona.

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy also went deep for the Diamondbacks, who are a major league-best 29-13 since July 1 despite getting swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay over the weekend.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Pfaadt (8-6) struck out four and walked two.

On the second pitch of his at-bat against Adam Oller in the third inning, Del Castillo hit a drive that curved foul near the upper-deck stands in right field. Del Castillo then drove a 3-1 fastball over the wall in center for a 4-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases without a hit after Oller (0-1) plunked McCarthy and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and walked Pavin Smith.

Nick Fortes homered in the third for Miami, but Pederson connected for a solo drive in the fifth for his 20th homer.

The Marlins chased Pfaadt on Connor Norby's RBI fielder's choice and Kyle Stowers' run-scoring single that narrowed the deficit to 5-4. Kevin Ginkel relieved Pfaadt and induced a double-play grounder by Fortes, ending the threat.

Del Castillo singled home two more runs for Arizona in the seventh, and McCarthy added a two-run shot in the eighth padded the lead.

Oller gave up five runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old Oller walked four and struck out two in his Marlins debut.

Before the game, Arizona placed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle and recalled Smith from Triple-A Reno.

Miami recalled Norby from Triple-A Jacksonvile and designated infielder Emmanuel Rivera for assignment.

Trainer's room

Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained left oblique) hit off the tee and soft toss. He also did some light running.

Marlins: LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow ulnar neuritis) is scheduled to move his rehab schedule to Triple-A this week after two appearances each in Single-A and Double-A.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.06 ERA) will start the second game of the series on Tuesday. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-4, 5.76 ERA) will go for the Marlins.