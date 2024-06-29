Defensive miscues sink Miami FC in 0-4 loss to Detroit

MIAMI — Detroit took all 3 points Saturday night in Miami off two Maxi Rodriguez goals as Miami FC struggled with defensive errors that proved too much to overcome in a 0-4 loss to Detroit City at FIU Stadium.

For the first 44 minutes of the match, no one could have foreseen a dramatic turn in fortune for the Aqua and Orange. In fact, it was Miami FC with the more dangerous play of the first 44 minutes, including an excellent chance by Frank Lopez in the 30th minute.

After some great combination of possession on the right side with homegrown academy product Chris Francois, Frank Lopez ran onto a quality cross that only needed to be guided into the corner. However, Lopez mistimed the header, and the shot went just wide of the goal. It was a chance Miami would regret not taking advantage of.

14 minutes later, Detroit made Miami pay for not finishing the chance as well as a bad turnover. As Miami was enjoying more possession, Andrew Booth lost the ball while in transition and Detroit quickly went on the counter-attack. With numbers on the counter, Rhys Williams took one touch into the box and fired a rocket that left Miami's Pipe Rodriguez with no chance to save. Suddenly, Miami found itself walking into the half-down by a goal.

The second half continued the miscues defensively for Miami. After a Junior Palacios foul, Detroit took the set piece and found Michael Bryant wide-open with no Miami defender marking him. Bryant took the header and easily slotted home Detroit's second goal in the 51st minute.

With Miami pressing for a goal to try and begin the comeback, new loanee from Lexington Khalid Balogun subbed on and immediately made an impact that will leave Miami excited for future matches as the new forward took a cross and played a fantastic through ball to Lopez. Lopez blasted a curling shot, but the ball hit the post to keep things 0-2 in favor of the visiting Detroit City FC.

In the 72nd minute, Detroit caught Miami on the counter and Maxi Rodriguez fired a shot that first appeared to be easily saved by Miami's Pipe Rodriguez. However, the ball bounced off the young keeper's hands and landed in the net for Detroit's third goal of the night.

With the result all but settled, things turned chippy in stoppage time with Palacios collecting his second yellow card resulting in a red. With Miami down to 10 men, Detroit again caught Miami on the counter and Maxi Rodriguez bagged his brace with a second goal to bring the final score to 0-4.

Miami will now try to regroup as it travels to Cary, North Carolina to take on North Carolina FC on July 6 before heading back home to Miami to host Rhode Island FC on Saturday, July 13th at FIU Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are on sale now at www.miamifc.com.