Deerfield Beach residents sound off as city weighs creating its own police, fire services

Dozens of Deerfield Beach residents were fired up on Monday, speaking at one of the last community forums about possible changes to public safety.

The last sessions at the Tigner Community Center were billed as an opportunity to weigh in on public safety. The city is seeking input as a consultant prepares a report on what it would cost Deerfield to create its own police and fire service unit.

"I'll put up to anyone else, they won't get the same quality and service they are paying for right now," the president of the firefighters union said.

It's been a tense contract battle between Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and Deerfield Beach.

"We have no interest in departing a 35-year relationship," Tony previously said.

The city says in the first 4-year contract proposal, the Broward Sheriff's Office said it would cost $75.2 million. Deerfield said that after 4 years, the cost would explode to $100 million a year.

In August, BSO proposed a less expensive $ 73.6 million plan, with eight staff cuts.

The city said by mid-December it will have a final number on alternatives to BSO's proposal. Alternatives include taking on its own police and fire unit, merging with one or more other city departments or even keeping fire with BSO but not law enforcement.

Resident and former business owner Dan Herz said he can't wait to see those numbers

"Let the city prove beyond a doubt it would be cheaper to bring it in-house," said Herz. "Up til now, they haven't done that."