Broward Sheriff's Office conducting investigation at Deerfield Beach apartment complex

The Broward Sheriff's Office was seen conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Deerfield Beach early Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, but the investigation was taking place at an apartment complex in the area of Sample Road and Interstate 95.

CBS News Miami cameras spotted yellow crime scene tape blocking off parts of the area, and it appeared as though the investigation was focusing on the second floor of the building.

It's unclear what deputies on scene were investigating, and CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.