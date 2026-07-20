Suspect arrested, charged with killing man in Deerfield Beach, deputies say

A suspect is in custody after the Broward Sheriff's Office said an argument between two men in Deerfield Beach escalated into a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Deputies said they were called to a reported shooting along the 5100 block of East Lakes Drive around 7 p.m. They arrived and found 25-year-old Ryan Christopher McGowan suffering from gunshot wounds. McGowan was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Mauro Lopez. Deputies said he remained at the scene and was detained.

Detectives said preliminary information suggests Lopez and McGowan had an argument earlier at a different location. Lopez then reportedly encountered McGowan outside a residence along East Lake Drive and shot him multiple times.

Lopez was arrested and taken to jail. He is now charged with one count each of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.