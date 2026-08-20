Broward deputies investigate deadly Deerfield Beach shooting

An investigation is taking place in a South Florida neighborhood after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night, according to deputies.

Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami that deputies received a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Southwest 1st Terrace in Deerfield Beach around 10:15 p.m.

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Deerfield Beach.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by members of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Deputies said that one person had been detained and there is no threat to the community.

The identity of the shooting victim or the person who was detained has not been released.