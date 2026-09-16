2 children, ages 7 and 8, in medically induced comas after Deerfield Beach crash that killed 4-year-old

Family and friends gathered at a Coconut Creek park to hold a vigil for 4-year-old Christine, who died in a rollover crash in Deerfield Beach Saturday night. Two of her young cousins remain in medically induced comas.

The crash happened on West Hillsboro Boulevard when a driver attempting a U-turn was struck by a motorcyclist, flipping the car, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist, 18 years old, also died. Four family members who were inside the car remain hospitalized.

Christine's brother, Jake Varela, spoke at the vigil, describing his sister as someone who made it her mission to bring joy to others.

"Every day she woke up and was always like I want to make somebody else smile today. I want to wake up and make somebody laugh, have joy," Varela said.

Christine's cousins, ages 7 and 8, are in medically induced comas at Broward Health Medical Center. Their family has been at the hospital since Saturday night.

"They are pushing through, and we are trying to bring as much love and support to them," Varela said.

911 calls were released on the day of the vigil

In 911 calls released on the day of the vigil, bystanders described the scene in the moments after the crash.

"I think somebody is dead here; somebody is dead," one caller said.

Varela said his father, who was also in the car, managed to get out and pull other family members from the overturned vehicle.

"He pulled everybody out of that car. He did everything he could. My dad was really a hero out of all of this," Varela said.

The family is raising money to cover Christine's funeral costs and mounting medical bills. Varela said his father has been released from the hospital, but his mother remains hospitalized with broken bones.

Varela said he wants the community to hold onto his sister's spirit rather than grieve her absence.

"I don't want anyone to be upset that she's gone. I want everyone to know and be happy that she was here and she was able to live life," he said.

The two cousins in medically induced comas continue to receive treatment at Broward Health Medical Center.