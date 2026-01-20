Residents split as Deerfield Beach weighs future of BSO police and fire services

Even on a cold day with few sunbathers, the pedestrian‑friendly beachfront in Deerfield Beach feels calm and relaxed. It's where part‑time residents Susan and Francisco Cardona found themselves Tuesday, taking in the view of white sand and blue‑green water.

CBS Miami spoke with the Cardonas about their view of the Broward Sheriff's Office ahead of a crucial city commission vote on the future of police and fire services.

"You feel their presence and are secure," said Francisco Cardona.

The Cardonas credit BSO with keeping the area safe and say they do not want that to change.

"The problem is you don't know what establishing your own force would mean versus what you already have," said Susan Cardona.

Contract fight stretches into new year

That uncertainty has been central to Sheriff Gregory Tony's dispute with the city, which began last summer when Deerfield Beach said the cost of a new contract for police and fire services was too high. Tony pushed back, saying he needed more money in part for higher wages.

But at a city commission meeting in early January, Tony struck a more conciliatory tone.

"In 2025, we were at war. We both fired missiles. Today we can't have that," Tony said.

At that meeting, he offered the city a two-year contract and agreed to pay for a new cost study on Deerfield Beach, which would form its own city-run police and fire services.

Study projects millions in savings

Late last year, an independent study determined the city could save about $8 million annually by creating its own departments.

Robin Markarian, who has lived in Deerfield Beach for 11 years, said she began considering the change after a BSO representative discussed it at her HOA meeting. She remains skeptical.

"I don't think anything will go down, and I don't want to chance taxes will go up," she said.

Union urges turnout before vote

The choice now lies with the city commission. Ahead of Tuesday's vote, BSO union chief Dan Rakofsky sent a letter to rank‑and‑file members urging a large turnout.

"If Deerfield goes its own way, it will have a net negative effect on all of us," the letter said.