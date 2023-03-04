Deepak Chopra shares words of wisdom in new book 'Living in the Light'

MIAMI - Fans lining up on a recent evening for a book signing, presented by Unity on the Bay by bestselling author and mindful health expert Deepak Chopra.

The book, titled "Living in the Light", is his 93rd publication.

"The ultimate goal is to transcend the body. The body is not a noun. It's a verb, and it's actually a perceptual activity," said Chopra.

"You can either experience it as a form which you are experiencing or as formless," he said.

If you experience it in formless, then three things happen. You lose the fear of death, you have platonic values like truth, goodness, beauty, and harmony, and you also spontaneously know that you do not exist in space-time."

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo asked Chopra how with all the bad news around, the rise in gun-related deaths, and divisive politics, does one find peace of mind.

"Peace of mind is an oxymoron. There is no such thing as peace of mind," he said.

"The mind by nature is not peaceful. It's restless so you have to go beyond the mind. That's what yoga does."

He said people today want easy fixes and need to step out of their egos.

"People have confused their "selfies" with their selves. Their selfies are the ego mind. The separate body mind is the self as is. It's spaceless, timeless, and immortal," he said.

Chopra is fighting mental health on a global scale through his Never Alone campaign which has intervened in hundreds of suicide attempts.

"Every 40 seconds somebody's dying of suicide in the world it's the second most common cause of death among teens," he explained.

He meditates every morning for 3 hours and again at night.

This busy man who travels the world says he is never stressed.

"What about when you board a plane and then it gets canceled and you're rushing to a meeting? How do you remain calm?", Petrillo asked.

"I don't get out of that space. It doesn't matter what the plane is doing.

I'm independent of that. Even if the plane crashes," he said.

He says a quick place to begin addressing life's challenges is to use his S.T.O.P Method.

"When you're stressed, 'S' stands for STOP. 'T', Take three deep breaths and smile from your head to your toes. 'O', Observe your breath and 'P' Proceed with compassion and awareness.

That's a good start," he said.

It certainly is.

