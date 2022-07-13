Watch CBS News
Death of woman investigated at Tamarac apartment

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Death investigation in Tamarac
Death investigation in Tamarac 00:34

MIAMI - Police in Tamarac are conducting a death investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened inside an apartment in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street.

BSO tells CBS4 it all started when they received a call about an unresponsive woman inside a home.

CBS4 has learned the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are now looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

No additional details were immediately available.

