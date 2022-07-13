Death of woman investigated at Tamarac apartment
MIAMI - Police in Tamarac are conducting a death investigation on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened inside an apartment in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street.
BSO tells CBS4 it all started when they received a call about an unresponsive woman inside a home.
CBS4 has learned the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are now looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.
No additional details were immediately available.
