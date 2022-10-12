Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly shooting in Wynwood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man killed in Wynwood shooting
Man killed in Wynwood shooting 00:35

MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire.

There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

What led to the shooting is under investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 6:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.