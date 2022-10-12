Deadly shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood.
Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire.
There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.
What led to the shooting is under investigation.
