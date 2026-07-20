Man found shot to death in Lauderhill overnight, police say

An investigation is underway after the Lauderhill Police Department said a man was found shot to death late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10:14 p.m. to the scene along the 6800 block of Landings Drive for a reported shooting. They arrived and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police said Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead.

As of publication, the victim's name has not been publicly shared. The department said a motive and suspect are not known as of publication.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or share a tip with Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.