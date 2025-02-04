Misunderstanding may have led to deadly Miramar Walgreens shooting, police say

MIRAMAR - A misunderstanding over a phone conversation may have led to a deadly shooting inside a Walgreens in Miramar on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened just before noon at the Walgreens on the 2400 block of S.W. 101st Avenue, near Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the incident began as an argument between two customers inside the store.

"This was a dispute between two customers, and they got into an argument," Moss said. "One of those customers pulled out a gun and shot the other person."

The victim, 27-year-old Anthony Souvenir, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Jaime Taylor in connection with the shooting. He is facing a charge of manslaughter.

Victim's father speaks out

Monday was Souvenir's birthday, and his father, Yves Souvenir, said the day had started with joy.

"He is a good kid. This is a painful thing," Yves Souvenir told CBS News Miami. "He kept me strong. I was celebrating his birthday with him and we were together. He kept saying, 'I love you, Dad. I love you, Dad.'"

He also called for an end to gun violence.

"People have too many guns. You can fight, but don't use guns. Guns are weapons that kill people," he said. "If you have a problem, call police."

He made a plea for unity: "We have to come together to resolve our problems. If we have a problem, not gun, gun, gun. Shootings don't make any sense."

Surveillance footage details confrontation

According to Miramar police, surveillance video from the store showed Taylor entering Walgreens around 11:20 a.m. while on his phone.

A few minutes later, Souvenir's girlfriend walked in carrying their baby. About a minute later, Souvenir entered the store.

Souvenir's girlfriend told police she overheard an argument between Souvenir and Taylor. At one point, she said, Taylor told Souvenir, "I'm not even (expletive) talking to you, I'm on the (expletive) phone."

Despite her attempts to get Souvenir to back down, the argument escalated. As Souvenir walked toward Taylor, Taylor pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and opened fire before running out of the store, police said.

The store manager told investigators that Souvenir mistakenly believed Taylor was speaking to him when he was actually on the phone. The manager said the two men exchanged words before Taylor fired the fatal shots.

Suspect claims self-defense

Taylor later turned himself in to police.

During questioning, he told investigators he had gone to the store to load money onto Cash App and noticed Souvenir's girlfriend enter but didn't pay attention to her. He said Souvenir entered a short time later and accused him of "looking too hard."

Taylor claimed Souvenir walked away but turned back after overhearing him speak to someone on the phone. He said the two began exchanging words again, and when he told Souvenir he had a gun, Souvenir allegedly responded, "I see you got one; I got one too."

Taylor told police he feared that Souvenir was going to fight him or shoot him, so he pulled his gun and pointed it to the side. When he saw Souvenir reach into his backpack - reportedly for his own gun - Taylor fired at the bag and fled.

Taylor was arrested and charged with murder without premeditation.

911 Calls reveal panic at scene

CBS News Miami obtained recordings of 911 calls made after the shooting.

In one, Souvenir's girlfriend can be heard emotionally telling a dispatcher, "Hello, my boyfriend got shot in Walgreens." When asked who shot him, she responded, "I don't know, sir. Some random guy at Walgreens. He ran off."

Another caller described the panic inside the store, saying, "We are afraid he is going to come back."

Suspect held without bond

Taylor appeared in court, where he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender. He has indicated that he plans to fight the charges against him.

The investigation remains ongoing.