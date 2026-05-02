Deadly shooting unfolds in Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning, deputies say

A man is dead after an overnight shooting, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded just before 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired near Southwest 112th Avenue. They said they arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office later announced the man was declared dead by hospital staff. Detectives with the homicide bureau have since taken over the investigation.

As of publication, the victim has not been publicly identified.