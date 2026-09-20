1 killed, 1 wounded after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, officials say

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left a male dead and another wounded early Sunday morning.

BSO said it happened around 3:30 a.m. along the 3200 block of Northwest 37th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies found one man who had been shot, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was able to get him to a hospital for treatment.

The office said they also learned a second male victim had self-transported to a nearby hospital, but was later declared dead.

BSO notes one person has been detained. As of publication, none of the involved parties has been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.