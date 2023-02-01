Watch CBS News
Deadly double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was killed in an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said four people were in a white BMW sedan in the area of NW 151st Street and 6th Avenue when someone riddled it with bullets.

The shooting happened near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.   

Two people inside the sedan were hit. One man died at Jackson Memorial Hospital and a juvenile was listed in critical condition. 

At one point, the sedan was involved in a crash with a black SUV. Police said it's unclear when that happened. 

