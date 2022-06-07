Deadly Brightline crash in Oakland Park under investigation

OAKLAND PARK – There's been another deadly Brightline crash, this time in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the train struck a vehicle at N Dixie Highway and NE 62nd Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue rushed to the scene, where one person was declared dead.

BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

This latest crash comes not long after BSO announced Operation Crossing Guard, a partnership with Brightline aimed at lowering the number of vehicle and pedestrian incidents on the tracks.

Between 2021 and 2022, we've covered at least 20 Brightline crashes involving pedestrians and drivers. More than a dozen of them were fatal.