Two dead after accident, major delays on I-95 SB, I-595

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI-  A  deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning is causing massive delays on the Southbound Interstate -95 (State Road 9) and entrance ramp to Interstate- 595 (State Road 862).

The ramp to I-595 is closed and the turnpike is the best route to take if you're heading south.   

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at around 3:20 a.m. when a motorcycle collided with a grey Nissan Sentra.

Officials say Southbound Interstate-95 is open while the entrance to Interstate-595 is still closed.  

FHP confirmed the motorcyclist and his passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. 

Driver and passenger inside the Nissan Sentra have no reported injuries, said FHP. 

FHP continues to investigate the fatal accident. 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 9:07 AM

